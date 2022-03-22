PADUCAH — Capital projects and how to fund them: That's what Paducah city leaders focused on during Tuesday night's commission meeting. Commissioners voted on a resolution for the R.A.I.S.E. grant for Friendship Road and Kentucky 1286.
The commission also approved the contract for the B.U.I.L.D. Grant project with HDR Engineering. City leaders then discussed a crucial funding piece for other projects — the federal dollars they've been granted through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city received $6.4 million total in ARPA funds. The commission has already dedicated $4 million strictly for stormwater infrastructure. Paducah Mayor George Bray and the commission decided to allocate another $1.8 million from ARPA funds to Robert Cherry Civic Center improvements.
"I think option A will accommodate the vast majority of events, and I think we can work through the other events that occur," Bray said.
Option A would only renovate the space inside the civic center. It would not include an addition, which was previously discussed in February. Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan added that it's crucial the city set aside money for facility improvements across the board.
"Looking at roughly 6 to 8 million in needed facility improvement needs from deferred maintenance over the years," Jordan said. "I felt that, in a conversation with the team, if we can get $1 million in that facility fund, that would seed it well enough in advance to get us moving forward to make some real improvements in our facilities."
The commission also officially approved its strategic plan priorities for the year. There are 10 plan goals include:
- 911 center improvements
- Downtown development
- Southside enhancements
- Improving housing
- Minority inclusion
- Beautification
- Community growth
- Improving trails and bike paths
- Improving the city's operational functions
- Protecting key historical and cultural aspects
The Robert Cherry Civic Center project is being handled PFGW Architects.