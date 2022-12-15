PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will move forward with a public hearing to vote on whether to remove Commissioner David Guess from the local government body. The move comes after city leaders learned Guess had sent texts with racist connotations to a city employee.
During a meeting on Thursday, commissioners met for nearly an hour and 30 minutes in executive session to discuss issues related to Guess' conduct. When they returned to open session, Mayor George Bray announced that the city leaders asked Guess to resign and that Guess had declined that request.
The city commission then approved a resolution charging Guess with misconduct related to the texts, which were sent on Election Day.
On Nov. 8, Guess sent a text about campaign signs for Dujuan Thomas, one of Guess' opponents in the race, being removed by a city employee for being placed illegally.
Guess said in a text: "You got dujan under control"
The city employee replied: "He is mad at you lol."
Guess replied: "Whitey keeping a black man down."
Then followed that up with: "Sorry. It just came out. I haven't said one thing this whole election or any day that I'm alive."
The city employee replied: "No comment lol."
In addition to the resolution, commissioners signed a letter asking Guess to resign.
City leaders say Guess is entitled to a full public hearing before the Paducah City Commission. Leaders say that hearing will be scheduled in the near future.
Download the document below to read the resolution and letter.