PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission authorized the Paducah Fire Department to issue a request for qualifications to solicit companies to perform a feasibility study for the department.
The goal is to look at current fire station locations and facilities and to prove long-term recommendations for those facilities.
Commissioners also authorized a contract with Bacon, Farmer, Workman Engineering & Testing to design and provide construction administrative services for eight pickleball courts in Noble Park, and to bid alternates to light those courts and upgrade lighting at the park's tennis courts.
Commissioners also authorized an application for a $1.5 million Community Development Block Grant on behalf of the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center.
The senior center has found a location to build a new facility, and the grant would help make that plan a reality.
Other grant applications the city authorized on Tuesday include a $12,284 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant to buy body armor and a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant for CenterPoint Recovery Center.