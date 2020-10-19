PADUCAH -- Paducah will have a new city commission following this year's general election.
The eight candidates include Robert Shy, Carol Gault, Raynarldo Henderson, Melinda Winchester, Mike Reed, Lakilia Bedeau, David Guess, and Sandra Wilson. Four of those candidates will make up Paducah's next commission.
On Monday, candidates participated in an in-person forum hosted by Paduach Minority Leaders, Winchester and Shy were unable to attend. Candidates were divided into groups of three with Gault, Guess, and Reed making up the first group, and Henderson, Bedeau, and Wilson making up the second.
Candidates were asked questions about the Aquatic Center, their involvement in the black community, their goals as commissioners, and their thoughts on racial sensitivity training for law enforcement. Following the death of Breonna Taylor, racial sensitivity training is at the forefront of conversation for law enforcement agencies nationwide. The first group shared their thoughts on training for local officers.
"You're dealing with different socio-economic status, different races, all those things all the time," Gault. "So I definitely think it helps, not hinders."
"The goal of the community relations is not to be colorblind, but to usually see and recognize skin color and to control and regulate ones' impulse to make decisions based on such characteristics," Guess said.
"I know there are cultural differences and it's important to recognize those things, and deal accordingly with folks of different backgrounds," Reed said.
Henderson, Bedeau, and Wilson echoed the importance of the training. Wilson is the only current commissioner running for reelection.
"It is simply trying to help people understand the needs and the differences that other people have, how to respect other people, how to respect other people's backgrounds," Henderson.
"Everyday officers carry with them attitudes and beliefs that affect their understandings of situations, interactions with others, and their decision making," Bedeau said. "When it's negative stereotyping, and biases, you end up with the senseless killings."
"To me, it's just some people have to be taught what's right and what's wrong," Wilson said. "And I think it's a positive move to ensure that people know what's not acceptable, and what is."
Candidates Robert Shy and Melinda Winchester were unable to take part in the forum. To watch the candidate forum in it's entirety click here.