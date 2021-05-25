PADUCAH- A key priority for the city of Paducah could soon get the funding it needs to move forward. The Greenway Sports Complex is a joint project between the city and McCracken County, and is projected to cost around $40 million.
Paducah city leaders met Tuesday evening to discuss the sports complex. They didn't set a specific dollar amount they want to commit, but Paducah Mayor George Bray says they're close to announcing that number.
"The city is going to partner with County on the outdoor sports park," Bray said during the commission meeting.
After meeting with McCracken County leaders to discuss the complex they've come up with a plan to use city and county dollars, along with the transient room tax to help pay for the project.
"There is an understanding that we would each put in an amount of money up front, capital, and then we would bond from there utilizing those funds," Bray said.
Once the complex is up and running the financial projections show it could turn a profit and possibly fund other projects.
"So we feel like there's going to be some funds that are going to be available, yet undetermined," Bray said to the other commissioners. "But the consultants estimate it could be as much as, you all saw it when we were all together, a million and half dollars a year."
The city and the county have yet to sign an official agreement on the sports complex.