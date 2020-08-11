PADUCAH - Paducah city leaders met on Tuesday to redo their July 28 meeting. During the July meeting, the commission had several audio and connection issues but did not stop the meeting.
They say concerns from community members and local media about following proper open meetings laws drove the decision to redo the meeting on Tuesday.
Local 6 and Commissioner Richard Abraham filed complaints, and the city re-did the meeting to, "go above and beyond to exemplify transparency." The commission went over the agenda for the second time, which had items ranging from pausing the aquatic center to the city block development agreement with Weyland Ventures.
Mayor Brandi Harless added an amendment to the agreement with Weyland after hearing concerns about the environmental remediation costs for the project.
"The concern in the agreement about the kind of open ended-ness of the remediation costs of the environmental on that site. And so I was able to speak with Weyland and negotiate a opportunity for us to cap that at the purchase price of the land," Harless said during the meeting.
The development area, located at the bottom of Broadway Street by the flood wall, is being divided into three tracts of land.
Tracts one and three will be sold to Weyland for almost $300,000, with the city keeping tract two. Harless says there are options for getting help with environmental remediation.
"If it exceeds that then this is saying that the developer and the city will work together to see if there are additional funds somewhere that can help with that," Harless said.
"Sometimes there's Brownfields, there's other grants that will be available to help with environmental remediation."
The city block project is contingent on Paducah's tax increment financing district (TIF district). The state has given the city preliminary approval, but has not given final approval. The city's TIF district covers the area by the Paducah riverfront.
With Tuesday's meeting being a redo of a prior meeting, the commission had the first reading of the development agreement again. There is a special called meeting on Wednesday for city leaders to approve the agreement with Weyland Ventures.
The commission also approved pausing the aquatic center design until January of 2021. City Manager Jim Arndt is able to continue due diligence, and if necessary, use money from the city's small purchase plan for the work. The new mayor and next commission will ultimately decide how the project is handled.
A link to the original meeting on July 28 can be found here.
Tonight's redone meeting can be found here.