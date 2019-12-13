PADUCAH — Two Paducah City Commission members are calling for improvements to animal control in Paducah.
Paducah City Commissioners Richard Abraham and Gerald Watkins say they want to look into the city's options for making animal control more efficient. McCracken County Animal Control provides services for the county and the city. Abraham told the other city commissioners exactly how much is being spent on the service during Tuesday's meeting.
"We pay right around $200,000 for that service. I get calls all the time about dogs not being picked up, or they're just out there. So, I've talked to the city manager about that. It's an ongoing issue," Abraham says.
Watkins says he saw a dog running loose in the middle of the street last week, and called animal control to have it picked up.
"My concern was that the dog was going to get hit, because people were having to hit their brakes, and to keep from hitting it, it was run out into the middle of the intersection." Watkins says. "So I called central dispatch, and she just said 'Sorry, they don't work on weekends. They won't be in until Monday.'"
Watkins wants to add more animal control employees.
"It seems to me like the most immediate thing we can do is increase the number of personnel," Watkins says. "Certainly for the weekends, and if we need to, maybe another person to work during the more peak hours for the week."
Abraham made one thing clear at the meeting. "It's like anything else. You want service for your funding, and it's not happening the way it should," Abraham said.
Watkins wants to look at the city's budget to see if they are able to move money around to bring in another employee to help ease the burden.