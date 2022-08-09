PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Commissioners meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the Commission Chambers of City Hall, beginning at 5 p.m.
Community members are invited to attend meetings. They are also aired live on Comcast's Government 11 channel and Youtube.
According to the City of Paducah, most meetings have a public comment section. To make a public comment to the board, complete a Presentation Request Form and submit it to the City Clerk.
Some items on Tuesday's agenda are: approving a contract for services with Sproket Inc, approving a contract with services with Paducah Transit Authority, authorizing payment to the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center, among other things.
Nyla Holder will receive the Junior Duchess Award, and new firefighter recruits will be introduced.
To see the full meeting agenda, click here.