PADUACH — The city of Paducah will soon have its strategic plan goals set for 2022. City leaders and department heads met Friday afternoon for the first day of their planning retreat.
The first day of the two-day retreat is used to brainstorm ideas of what could be focused on in the upcoming year. Mayor George Bray says the city's planning department will garner a lot of attention this year.
"Nick Hutchison (Paducah's planning director) joined us in April, and so he's spent the last eight or nine months getting his feet on the ground, and he's now really starting to make some progress," Bray said. "And I think future development of the city revolves around the planning department in so many ways."
There are some issues that still need to be tackled.
"The city has a housing challenge," Bray said. He's hopeful they can work to fix that.
"Whether it be affordable housing on the Southside, or affordable housing on the West End," Bray said. "We don't have the land really in the city to grow our residence, so figuring out that equation is going to be really important to us."
Several city facilities still need significant maintenance. Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird conveyed the Paducah Police Department building needs about $2 million in required repairs, and was open to exploring options of getting a new department building altogether. Several Paduach fire stations are also in dire need of repair. Fire Chief Steve Kyle told the board the average age of the fire stations across the city is about 50-years-old.
"We've got a tremendous amount of work that could be done, but we have to figure out how to finance that," Bray said. "So that's a very important planning function for the city."
The next step is for city leaders to sit down and decide what will be a priority in the upcoming year.
Here's a list of the items each city department head wants to focus on in 2022:
Public works
- Improve solid waste service
- City beautification
Police
- Police station replacement
- Recruiting, retaining, and hiring more officers
Planning
- Strategic growth/updating comprehensive plan
- Southside/downtown development
Parks and Rec
- Oak Grove Cemetery improvements
- Sports park complimentary development
Fire
- Increasing staffing/inspection staffing
- Improve facilities
Finance
- Further allocate bond proceeds
- Explore E-911 funding sources
Engineering
- Riverfront development/BUILD Grant
- Stormwater mitigation
Consumer experience/City Clerk
- Recodification
- Streamlining tasks/City app
Communications
- Upgrading website
- Increase city's online presence