PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission continued its discussion on how to spend $20 million in bond money on city projects. Tuesday was the first time the commission met in person since July. During that July meeting, the past commission voted to extend the pause on the aquatic center project.
The new commission voted to end the project altogether on Jan. 14, 2021. Their focus now is how to divide up that $20 million among several city projects. Paducah Mayor George Bray explained it's going to take some time before they have an exact idea of which projects the money is going to, and how much they plan on putting toward each project.
"We are carefully considering what we do, and we're not jumping to make any decisions quickly," Bray said.
Six areas have been laid out as possibilities to receive portions of the money:
- Barkley Regional Airport.
- 911 infrastructure and funding.
- Stormwater infrastructure.
- Improvements to Paducah's Southside neighborhood.
- Upgrading/improving city facilities.
- Partnering with McCracken County on the proposed outdoor sports complex.
City Manager Jim Arndt says working with the county is imperative to succeed in these improvement projects.
"One thing I took away from that meeting was the enhancements to the Southside properties that are in the county, that dovetails with that as well," Arndt said. "You could also look at stormwater projects. Stormwater issues the county has that feeds in to our stormwater issues. So, I think we're definitely in it together."
Bray echoed the city manager's comments, and discussed several meetings he's had with McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer.
"There's so many things we do that in order to execute them best way, and the right way for the community, we have to work together," Bray said.
The city must spend the $20 million in bond money. Arndt believes the six areas listed could receive funding, and still qualify for the bond requirements.
The commission is hosting a second Southside public listening meeting to hear from the community on improvements to the area. It will take place on March 11 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Soirees on Paducah's Southside.