PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission met for the first day of their annual retreat on Friday. The retreat serves as a time when commission members set priorities for the rest of the year and form the city's strategic plan.
On Friday, the commission heard from every single department head. The department heads listed the things they would like to see happen in their areas for the rest of 2021.
One topic that came up from several department heads was the need to upgrade the city's and county's 911 communication system.
"Make sure we try and find a way to fund our 911 operations, because we heard today as we've been hearing for the past few years there's been a diminishment of landlines. So the taxation that's generated from the landline tax is disappearing, but the cost from the operation — because 911 is very important — continues to grow," says City Manager Jim Arndt.
Paducah Mayor George Bray said the need to upgrade and figure out a way to fund the 911 system is a must. He assured that will be something that the commission will address this year.
"We just need to have a call to action. I think we've got the mindset between the city and the county, but somebody's got to lead it. Somebody's got to get us all together and get us moving," says Bray.
Arndt also announced at Friday's meeting that the city is expecting the state to give final approval to its proposed tax increment financing district by Feb. 25. The commission also went over the previous years strategic plan to see what was accomplished and what wasn't. One major item that did not move forward on last years plan was the aquatic center project. The current city commission voted a few weeks ago to cancel that project.
On Saturday, the commission will take what the department heads said, and combine that with their own priorities to form the new strategic plan. Arndt, who is leaving his position later this year, says his goal is to create the new strategic plan with the next city manager.
"When the next city manager comes on board, him or her will have a functioning plan to build on to be able to sit back look at it and then kind of continue to manage it until the next retreat in January of 2022," says Arndt.
Saturday's meeting begins at 8 a.m. at the convention center. You can watch the meeting live at WPSDLocal6.com and on the WPSD Facebook page.
Click here to watch Friday's meeting in full. Saturday's meeting will be livestreamed at the same link.