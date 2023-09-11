PADUCAH — Paducah City Commissioner David Guess is facing a violation on a historic property he owns in the Lower Town neighborhood.
Monday night, the Historical and Architectural Review Commission discussed it at its meeting.
Guess had multiple air conditioning units put in the front yard without getting permission from the HARC, which is required for historical properties.
Guess received the notice 30 days ago, and the HARC heard public comments about the issue at its last meeting on Aug. 14. A member of the HARC said Guess did not attend that meeting and there hasn't been anything done to resolve the issue since then.