PADUCAH — All four Paducah City Commissioners have announced they're running for reelection. They made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on the front steps of Paducah City Hall.
Commissioners Sandra Wilson, Carol Gault, David Guess and Raynarldo Henderson said, while they chose to make their announcement together, they are not running as a slate, but as individuals.
The commission members talked with Local 6 about the projects they want to see through if reelected.
"The big ones I'd like see: the Cherry Civic Center and the sportsplex, and of course, the airport is going — that's city, county, and everything," Guess said. "911 and the sportsplex are the biggest two."
Gault said she believes E911 improvements are the most important. "The others are very important, but for me that's a life-saving issue and something that is no ifs, ands or buts about — something we must have for our citizens," Gault said.
Wilson stressed the importance of economic development. "The overall attitude of growth and development in our community is so important, because if we continue to build our population and our growth, it will help us to have more funding for things like 911. We'll need it even more, but that will help us fund it, the sportsplex and everything else," Wilson said.
Henderson said improving the Southside neighborhood is his priority. "I want to see that through as long as I can, and of course an inclusive government — minority inclusion as well. Those are two things I want to happen," Henderson said.
Paducah City Commission members are elected to serve two-year terms. All four won in 2020.
So far, no one else has announced they're running for Paducah City Commission.