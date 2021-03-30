PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is searching for a new city manager and city planner. City commission members reviewed their options during a special called meeting, as they work toward filling those essential positions.
Current City Manager Jim Arndt announced he will be leaving when his contract is up on June 30. It gives them almost three months exactly to find his successor. Paducah Mayor George Bray and the commission are looking for several qualities in the next person to hold that office.
"We're looking for a leader. We're looking for a communicator. We're looking for somebody who can mold the city team and someone who can communicate well in the community," Bray said.
Bray's hoping to have advertisements up for the position sometime next week.
"It will come down in early May, and then we'll begin the really hard work of looking at the candidates and interviewing," Bray said. "Trying to find the best fit for Paducah."
The Paducah city planner position has been vacant since January, following Tamara Tracy's resignation. Bray says they're close to picking someone to fill that role. Whoever takes over will be stepping up to help with the city's TIF district and other large-scale projects geared toward improving Paducah.
"Some of our goals on the Southside fit very nicely into whatever a planner is able to bring to us," Bray said. "Really, if you look at our 12 priorities, planning really is kind of a thread that runs through several of those."
He expects to finish the search for a new city manager close to the end of Arndt's contract. Bray intends to update the public on their progress with the city manager search at their next commission meeting on April 13.