PADUCAH — The city of Paducah could soon change its rules on how the public provides commentary at meetings. On Tuesday, the newly elected Paducah City Commission's first meeting of 2023 took place at West Kentucky and Community Technical College's Crounse Hall.
The proposed ordinance would ease some of the restrictions a prior commission put on the public comment section of city commission meetings. In 2019, the commission changed its rules to only allow people to comment on items that were on the agenda.
The new ordinance would get rid of that limitation. It would also put the presiding officer in charge of moderating public comments. People who wish to speak at meetings would still only have three minutes to share their comments.
"As long as we could be fair and controlled the number of people who were speaking, and to make sure that anyone who was speaking was respectful out there and they demonstrated respect for the commission and other people that were here in the audience, then we could allow it," said Paducah Mayor George Bray.
The commission also unanimously approved a budget change of $1 million to accommodate a grant the city received to help the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center build a new building.
The goal is to build a 7,000-square-foot space on the lot behind the Paducah Power Building, on Kentucky Avenue. It would include a kitchen and dining area, which would allow the senior center to continue serving meals to local seniors. Their current building sits by Noble Park with the city's parks department.
A second reading will still need to be held for the city's ordinance to change the public comment section rules before it could be put into place.
Tuesday's commission meeting was held at WKCTC as part of the city's effort to get the public more involved in local government.