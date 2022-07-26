PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission has released a preview of their Tuesday meeting, which community members can attend in-person or online.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of City Hall. Comcast subscribers will be able to watch the meeting live on Government 11. It will also air live on YouTube, here.
Some of the items on Tuesday's agenda include:
- An update on Paducah 311 app and online portal
- Community Development Block Grant Application on behalf of the Senior Center of Paducah-McCracken County
- Request for qualifications for fire department study
- Design contract for pickleball courts at Noble Park
Tuesday's agenda can be found in its entirety below.