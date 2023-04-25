PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission met Tuesday night to discuss a range of topics, from housing to development to diversity and inclusion.
The commission provided an update on the city block project and other development projects around town.
The city says contractor Ray Black & Son has been working on the public amenities aspect of the project. Work has recently been done to demolish the former downtown parking lot and grade the property. Soon, work will begin on underground utilities and stormwater amenities, the city says.
Coming up in the summer, the city says Ray Black & Son will complete work on concrete, sidewalks, landscaping, paving and striping and lighting at the project site. The city says the parking lot and public amenities are expected to open in late summer. The goal is to open in time for Barbecue on the River.
Additionally, the city says a separate contractor in the summer will start constructing the foundation for the 81-room hotel planned to be built on Jefferson Street. That project is scheduled to be complete in the fall of 2024. Once the interior of the hotel is ready, a grand opening is expected to be held in 2025.
Also on the agenda, the commission voted to ratify a settlement agreement with David Guess, who was reinstated earlier this month after being removed from the commission over racist texts.
Another priority of the commission is diversity, equity and inclusion. The commission voted to begin the recruitment process for a diversity specialist position. That individual would be responsible for looking at policies at the city level related to racial equity.
The diversity specialist would work with the city's Human Rights Commission. Members of that board have not been selected, but Mayor George Bray says that commission should be up and running by the July 1.