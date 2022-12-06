PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission is expected to meet in executive session during a special called meeting Wednesday to discuss "Issues which might lead to the discipline or dismissal of a member i.e. City Commissioner," as allowed by state law.
That's according to the agenda for the meeting, which the city released Tuesday evening.
After the executive session, the agenda says the commission could possibly hold a vote and/or a discussion related to personnel.
No other items are on the agenda.
The notice and agenda the city released Tuesday do not say if the discussion will concern a specific commissioner or commissioners or which specific "issues" will be up for discussion.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Paducah City Hall.
