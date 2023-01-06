PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will gather for a special called meeting Tuesday at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
The agenda for the meeting includes authorization of a contract for legal services with Vaughn Petitt Legal Group. It also includes items regarding declaration and sale of surplus property at 416 and 418 North 13th St. and at 1645 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
It also includes a motion on the appointment of the commission's mayor pro tem, as wells as the adoption of a couple or ordinances and the introduction of two other ordinances.
The agenda includes possible adoption of an ordinance to amend the fiscal year 2023 budget to increase revenues and expenditures for the Community Development Block Grant Fund by $1 million. It also includes the possible adoption of an ordinance to approve a telecommunications franchise agreement with Quad State Internet.
Ordinances expected to be introduced during the meeting include an amendment related to public comments and an amendment regarding firefighter training and qualifications and the appointee probationary period.
The special called meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at WKCTC Crounse Hall Room 101. That's at 4810 Alben Barkley Drive.
Download the document below for a copy of the meeting agenda.