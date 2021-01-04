PADUCAH — The city of Paducah could soon make a key decision about the proposed recreation and aquatic center. During his first day conducting official business at city hall, Paducah Mayor George Bray is pushing for the city to take a vote on the fate of the project during next week's commission meeting. The past city commission voted to pause the project in July of 2020.
"It's a project in the community that people are wondering about, and I think we need to get that on the agenda first thing," Bray said.
If the commission votes to scrap the project, it means they'll need to find a way to invest the $20 million in bonds originally slated for the aquatic center. Melynda Burnett, with Citizens Against the Aquatic Center, is calling on the commission to reinvest that money into the city's infrastructure.
"The biggest thing is our community," Burnett said. "Our homes where we're flooding, where we need our roads fixed, where we need businesses, those are all things that each commissioner and Mayor Bray said that were important to them."
Doctor Shiraz Patel would like to see the city keep the aquatic center in consideration, and believes it will be beneficial to the community. Patel believes the city should keep the project on pause until the pandemic is under control, then ensure it is being done in a fiscally responsible way.
"We have nothing of the sort. We have no YMCA-like facility in the whole entire city of Paducah," Patel said. "When you have a town that has two major hospitals, a town that has an arts center like the Carson Center, you would assume you'd have a facility people can use everyday for the everyday grind."
One potential option to use the $20 million would be to make necessary improvements to Paducah's stormwater infrastructure. The commission will meet for the first time this year on January 12.