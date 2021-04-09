PADUCAH — Paducah may soon have a new planning director.
The Paducah City Commission will vote next week on whether to authorize an employment agreement with Nicholas Hutchison to make him the city's next planning director.
The vote will be held during the commission's next meeting on April 13.
A commission agenda action from regarding the employment agreement says Hutchison has two degrees in planning, and more than eight years of experience in the St. Joseph, Missouri, area.
If approved, he'll start May 20.
His annual base salary listed in the proposed agreement is $87,500, and states that he will be eligible for a 2.5% salary increase after his first six months on the job.
The city planning director position has been vacant since the previous city planner, Tamara Tracy, resigned in January.