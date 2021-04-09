Weather Alert

...Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph likely ahead of showers and thunderstorms through 8 pm CDT... An outflow of winds, ranging between 35 to 45 mph, can be expected ahead of a large area of showers and scattered thunderstorms moving near the Mississippi River. These wind gusts will likely impact southern Illinois, generally south of Route 13 to the southern tip of Illinois, and across the Purchase area of west Kentucky through 8 pm. At 625 pm CDT, the Cape Girardeau Missouri Airport reported a wind gust of 53 mph. Unsecured items left outdoors may be tossed around by these wind gusts. Small limbs may break and may cause brief power interruptions, should they land on power lines. These winds should gradually diminish in coverage and strength after 8 am CDT.