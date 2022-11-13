PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Commissioners will vote to increase payment for Katterjohn Building demolition services up to $80,000 and approve multiple "city block" developments in a special called meeting.
They board will vote to approve Change Order No. 1 with Mike Goode Excavating for demolition services of the Katterjohn Building, which would increase payment up to $80,000.
Commissioners will also vote to approve a "city block" amended development agreement for development of a hotel, parking, open space and mixed-used residential building with Weyland Ventures Development LLC. The developments will be located on the city block bounded by Second Street, Broadway, North Water Street and Jefferson Street.
The board will introduce amendments to Sections 70-5 and 70-32 of the Code of Ordinances related to Parks and Recreation. Section 70-5 pertains to the rules of conduct in recreational areas, and Section 70-32 is a nonexhaustive list of public parks, playground and recreational areas that are available to the public.
The board will also discuss American Rescue Plan Act fund allocation, which President Joe Biden signed in March 2021 for public health and economic recovery due to COVID-19. They will also approve application for a $100,000 Kentucky Emergency Management Grant.
Any members of the public who wants to comment can fill out a Public Comment Sheet and place it in the box located at the end of the commissioner's desk on the left side of the Commission Chambers. The mayor will call on you to speak during the "public comments" section of the agenda.
The special called meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the Commission Chambers of City Hall at 300 S. 5th St. The full agenda can be viewed at paducahky.gov.