PADUCAH -- Tuesday night the Paducah City Commission will vote on approving a water tower design and project.
This comes after McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer asked twice to have the project put on the Paducah City Commission agenda.
Last week, Local 6 obtained an email exchange between McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer, Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt and Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless. It showed the city did not plan to put the project on an agenda for a vote.
The project will cost roughly $25,000. The cost will be covered by donations, not tax dollars.
The design is set to be displayed across the highway from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Park near exit 16.