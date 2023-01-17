BREAKING UPDATE: Paducah City Commission members have voted unanimously in favor of removing Commissioner David Guess from the city commission.
The vote follows a hearing held Tuesday evening regarding an allegation of misconduct against Commissioner David Guess stemming from text messages with racist connotations Guess sent a city employee on Election Day about a city commission candidate.
Guess can appeal the decision in circuit court.
After announcing the decision, Paducah Mayor George Bray read a statement on behalf of the city commission. That statement reads:
“Over the last 60 days, this Commission has had to wrestle with one of the toughest issues that City leaders will ever face. The decision to remove a commissioner, while very challenging and defining for the entire community, we believe sets a standard for behavior as leaders of our city going forward. While we have much work left to do, our community has made tremendous gains in the area of diversity, equity, and minority inclusion. This is one of the areas that defines the city that we all want to live in, where we want our children to live, and where others will choose to live as they make relocation decisions in the future. Simply stated, as a community we have made many gains and are simply not willing to take a step backwards.”
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission is gathering Tuesday afternoon for a hearing regarding an allegation of misconduct against Commissioner David Guess. The allegation stems from text messages with racist connotations Guess sent a city employee on Election Day about a city commission candidate.
On Nov. 8, Guess sent a text about campaign signs for then-commission candidate Dujuan Thomas being removed by a city employee for being placed illegally.
Guess said in a text: "You got dujan under control." The city employee replied: "He is mad at you lol." Guess replied: "Whitey keeping a black man down." Then followed that up with: "Sorry. It just came out. I haven't said one thing this whole election or any day that I'm alive." The city employee replied: "No comment lol."
City leaders informed the public about the messages during a special called meeting on Dec. 7. During another meeting on Dec. 15, Guess' fellow commissioners asked him to resign — a request he declined — and issued a formal misconduct charge against him. In an order signed Dec. 21, Paducah Mayor George Bray announced that a full public hearing on the matter would be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the commission chambers in Paducah City Hall.
Witnesses for and against Guess are expected to speak during the hearing, and Guess will have legal representation there. Afterward, the Paducah City Commission will vote on whether to remove Guess from the local governing body. For Guess to be removed, the commission must vote unanimously. If that happens, Guess can appeal the decision in circuit court.
