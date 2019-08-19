Watch again

PADUCAH — Three men with ties to Keeton Corrections in Paducah face federal charges regarding accusations of meth trafficking at the halfway house. Prosecutors say it happened between April 12 and May 28.

DeAnthony Woods and Ralph Gaines Jr. of Paducah and David Jones of Madisonville are charged with distribution of meth, conspiracy to distribute meth, and possession with intent to distribute.

Lucy Roberson has lived right across the street from Keeton Corrections for more than 10 years. She said she fears for her safety.

"It's at the point where I don't feel comfortable with people leaving my house," Roberson said. "My children don't even come to my house at night unless they call me first." She said she's worried to let her grandchildren play outside her home because of the facility across the street.

Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham said issues with the halfway house were caused by poor management, but the facility has seen improvements with new management implementing surprise drug searches and new programs for the inmates.

"When those things start to change and those numbers start to go back up and we're hearing some of those things we were hearing a year and a half ago, then, it's our total right to cancel that business permit and then they'll have to go elsewhere," Abraham said.

He said, although the facility has had issues in the past, he sees an upward trend for Keeton.

Abraham said his first responsibility as commissioner is to make sure communities are safe, and people living near the halfway house should continue to be vigilant.