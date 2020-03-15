PADUCAH -- Paducah's City Hall will be closed to public walk-ins for at least two weeks starting Monday, March 16 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer says city services will continue, but those needing to contact the City should do so by calling, emailing, or going online.
City Manager Jim Arndt says,
The general information phone number for the City government is 270-444-8800. The City has Customer Experience Representatives who can take your call and guide you to where you need to go during normal business hours. The City asks you to please leave a message after hours.
Spencer says those needing to drop off a payment to the Finance Department can use the drop-box that is on the front of the 5th Street side of the building.
Additionally, if you need a permit through the Fire Prevention Division, call Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527. Information will be taken over the phone with payments through the drop-box outside the building.
Permits then will be emailed to the permit holder. Regarding plans that need to be reviewed, please send them digitally if possible. Otherwise, contact the receiving department to make arrangements: Engineering at 270-444-8511; Planning at 270-8690; and Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527.
A variety of information and contact emails can be found on the City’s website, www.paducahky.gov.