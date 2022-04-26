PADUCAH — A major stormwater improvement project is set to move forward following Tuesday night's Paducah City Commission meeting. City leaders unanimously approved an ordinance to replace the Buckner Lane Bridge, and make improvements to the surrounding area to help with stormwater drainage.
In total, the project will cost nearly $2 million. A majority of that will be covered by funds the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The area in question is in one of the city's major flood zones. Jerry Bysee is one of the people who've dealt with flooding near Buckner Lane for years. He lives at Oakcrest Apartments, which are right off Buckner Lane.
"A lot of the times it'll get up by where this manhole is right here. It'll go up over that real bad sometimes. Out here in the streets it gets pretty rough sometimes," Bysee said.
Now, the project can move forward with the commission's approval. Paducah Mayor George Bray described what improvements will be made.
"It's the first part of our stormwater work that we allocated ARPA funds for," Bray said. "It's the work out on Buckner lane. It involved the bridge and a culvert where there's a lot of flooding."
Bysee's ready to see some work get started on the area.
"It needs to be done," Bysee said. "If they clean out these creeks — they're supposed to start up by the college and come down this creek, the creek right behind this building, and they're supposed to clean all that out."
All with the hope of preventing the area from flooding in the future. The Buckner Lane Bridge project will be handled by Jim Smith Contracting.
Paducah city leaders also unanimously approved a $3 million payment to fund their half of the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project. The county is also on the hook for $3 million for that project.
The city anticipates the Buckner Lane project to be done later this year, or early 2023.