PADUCAH-- Khalil Griffin is still on the run as of Thursday night. He’s wanted for murder in the June 10 shooting in the Forest Hills neighborhood. Griffin is one of four people charged in connection with six separate shootings earlier this month.
On Thursday evening, City leaders and other community members came together to hold a prayer vigil at 626 Walter Jetton Blvd, near the location of one of those six shootings.
City Commissioner, Reynarldo Henderson, said it’s important for the community to come together to show unity. He added, joblessness and hopelessness has a major role in the slew of shootings the city experienced. According to Henderson, when people feel like they are backed into a corner, they make rash decisions that negatively impact us.
Many community leaders are choosing to respond to the violence through prayer. Henderson says the community shouldn’t stop there.
“Now that we have prayed, now that we are praying, it's time to put some feet on these prayers. I think that's where the city comes in and that's where the city comes in. We need to listen to some of these young brothers tell their story. We need to try to understand the difficulties that they're facing," Henderson said.
This is the third vigil they've held so far, and community leaders are planning to hold more in the coming weeks.