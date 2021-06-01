PADUCAH — Paducah city leaders are interviewing candidates to find the next city manager. Current city manager Jim Arndt's contract is officially ending June 30. The commission met last week to look over applications and narrow down the candidate pool to six people.
The commission met in executive session Tuesday to talk to the final six candidates, as they prepare to bring in people for in-person interviews.
Paducah Mayor George Bray told Local 6 last week that a new city manager will not be chosen before Arndt's contract runs out. The city is working to extend that contract until his successor is ready to step in.
"I think we're proposing for at least 30 days, but we're kind of waiting to see exactly what happens with these candidates," Bray said. "But we're going to vote on at least 30 days."
One of the main criteria is finding someone who's a leader and is actively involved in the community.
"Part of that is authenticity. You know, I think authenticity of someone coming into our community, getting to know all the different people, the different groups in our community," Bray said. "Being able to relate to them, while at the same time also exhibiting strong leadership is very important."
The commission is also looking for someone with a diverse background.
"I think it's really important," Bray said. "Diversities, you know, not only in race, but in experiences is important, because people bring different experiences to a city. So we're really taking a lot of time and putting a lot of effort into making the right decision."
The six candidates who remain in contention are all men.
Arndt has served as Paducah's city manager since 2018.