PADUCAH -- Paducah City Leaders say they are closely monitoring the coronavirus.
As part of the Paducah Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Lindsey Cunningham, Purchase District Health Department epidemiologist, will be providing an update on the virus.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. You can either attend the meeting in person at City Hall or watch it live by clicking here.
The city says it is also in communication with the show organizers for the upcoming AQS QuiltWeek.
At this time, there are no plans to put the show on hold, which is set to run April 22-25.
AQS QuiltWeek organizers and management at the Schroeder Expo Center say they are taking precautions and will be providing hand sanitizer.
