PADUCAH- The city of Paducah is expecting to spend $72 million next year. The 2022 budget was unanimously approved Tuesday night by city leaders. The city is anticipating to bring in around $65 million in revenue. That means a little more than $7 million from reserve funds will need to be used in order to make up the difference.
Some of the key points of next year's budget are a 12% increase to the state mandated pension contribution, meaning the city will pay $850,000 more this year compared to last year. Pension costs will total to around $1.1 million.
The budget also takes into account a $% increase to real estate property tax in the city. However, that tax increase wouldn't go into affect until an ordinance was passed by the city commission. City employees will also see a 2.5% wage increase next year. The next fiscal year for Paducah will begin on July 1.