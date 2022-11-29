PADUCAH — Paducah city leaders are looking to speed up improvements in a major public safety project. They voted to send out the request for proposal, or RFP, for the city's E-911 center. Commissioner Sandra Wilson was not present for the vote, but all members who were present voted in favor of sending out the RFP.
This opens the door for companies to submit for the project.
With this approval, the city can now issue a public notice on the RFP going out, which they plan to do within the next week. After that, companies will have 90 days to respond to the RFP.
As the city is the owner of the E-911 center, leaders feel they're already 10 months behind where the improvement project should be. While the county has asked for two weeks to look over the RFP further, the city is ready to get things going.
"The document has been in existence all this time, members of the court have had it to my knowledge. I don't know what another two weeks would do, to be frank," said Commissioner Carol Gault, who serves on the joint city-county 911 committee.
McCracken County Fiscal Court members have stated they want to address how the city annexes property. However, city leaders firmly believe annexations and the E-911 center are not connected.
"Any sort of an annexation tied to a 911 agreement, you know, is off the table from my perspective," Paducah Mayor George Bray said.
Bray stressed the importance of getting the ball rolling on the project sooner rather than later. The center currently does not meet the operating standards and runs off of outdated software.
"The liability and the responsibility that we have for the whole community weighs on me," Bray said. "We're not the only community going through the need for an upgraded 911 system. It's happening all over the United States as technology advances."
Also during Tuesday's meeting, city leaders were set to vote on an amended agreement with Weyland Ventures for the City Block Project. The item was removed from the agenda shortly after the meeting started. City Manager Daron Jordan says the city has yet to receive the amended document back from Weyland Ventures because of the holiday weekend. Jordan anticipates it will be ready to vote on during the city's final meetings of the year in December.
Improving Paducah's E-911 center is estimated to cost in the range of $10 million total.