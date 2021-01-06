PADUCAH — The city of Paducah says City Manager Jim Arndt told the Board of Commissioners and the Leadership Team this week that he intends to leave Paducah when his contract expires June 30.
Arndt and his wife, Kim, say they are planning to move back home to Charleston, Illinois, to be closer to family and for Arndt to pursue his dream of becoming a business owner.
Arndt says he is planning to open a business to give local government management consulting.
“The dream of opening my own consulting business has been in my mind for years," Arndt said. "I feel that I’m ready to pursue it and share with other government leaders the knowledge that I have gained while working as a professional city manager. Being a member of Team Paducah and this incredible city over the past few years has provided me with a wealth of information and experiences, best practices, and treasured memories. I will miss this warm, inviting community and the incredible city employees.”
The city says while working in Paducah, Arndt became a grandfather to twins.
“I want to add that the COVID-19 pandemic has also made me realize that friends and family are more important than ever," Arndt added. "I want to be closer to my grandbabies and family so that I don’t miss any of those special moments.”
The city says Mayor George Bray was surprised and disappointed to hear the news.
“I wish Jim and his family the best," Bray says. "He has clearly made an impact on Paducah, and during my first days as mayor, I have developed the utmost respect for his professionalism, positivity, and drive to excel.”
The city says Arndt has offered to stay after his contract ends to assist with the transition if needed. Mayor Bray added, “We will begin an immediate search for a new city manager, and Jim has committed to remain 100% engaged through July 1."
Arndt has served as Paducah’s city manager since July 2018.