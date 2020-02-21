PADUCAH — A hack involving the city of Paducah's information technology network is shedding light on the importance of cyber security. The city paid a $30,000 ransom to get access to data a hacker blocked on Feb. 1.
City Manager Jim Arndt says the city had to act quickly after the hack happened. The city is covered for incidents like this, meaning you're not footing the bill as a taxpayer.
"We were fortunate to be able to have a quality insurance provider in Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Services that provided a wonderful insurance package to help us with these types of security incidences," Arndt said.
He thinks the city and its employees can learn from this moment. Arndt added the city already planned on carrying out new cyber security training for its employees this year.
"What we want to do, though, is make sure we double down and say 'Hey, let's continue to invest in training our employees to help prevent something differently from happening again," Arndt said. "And also making sure that we're investing in our IT infrastructure to help us prevent attacks from occurring in the future."
Arndt wants to ensure the city's IT department is prepared for any incident like this in the future.
"It's difficult to prevent. It doesn't mean that you shouldn't try. So, we'll continue to enhance what we have and really take a hard look at our budget to ensure that our hardware is up to date, and making sure that we continue to enhance our training," Arndt said.
The city is working with federal authorities to find out who the hacker is. They're prepared to press charges and pursue full legal action if the hacker is identified. Arndt says the city's IT systems and file storage are back up and running, and no information was stolen from the city in the hack.