PADUCAH — The city of Paducah says sparking investment and economic growth includes building homes on empty lots. That's why the city recently made available 78 residential vacant surplus lots for people to bid on starting at just $1. The deadline to place bids closed May 8.
With 11 bids, Planning Department Director Nic Hutchison calls it a success.
One of those empty lots is 633 Fountain Ave. Hutchison says the end goal is to have people buy the lot and then to build a home on it. The same goes for the other 77 lots.
"Sometimes we receive the property and foreclosure or at a tax sale through the county, you know, if there's some type of lien placed against the property," Hutchison says. He says they are working to turn the lots into something more.
"Our job is to work to get those vacant lots back into productive use, and so we're trying to rebuild neighborhoods and to get more housing options for the residents of Paducah," he says.
He said while the bidding for one of these lots starts at $1, they are making sure all those interested meet certain requirements.
"Part of the scoring criteria, that is on the website, it outlines what we're looking for. And part of that is an investment. And so, if the level of investment isn't doesn't score well, then they typically don't receive that piece of property," says Hutchison.
He says that’s for one simple reason. "You know, we don't want it to be a situation where we transfer the property and then another new sense is created. And so we just end up with the property again," Hutchison says.
Hutchison says they are working with the city of Paducah and making this a place people want to live. "It just takes time to get through that. So, there's a lot of properties in north side, Southside, Midtown area. It's really spread out," he says.
The process may sound familiar to a major project the city launched in 2007.
The city worked with developers, federal programs and local nonprofits to start the Fountain Avenue revitalization plan. The goal was similar, buy empty lots cheap to build a home on or revitalize a home already on the property.
While the date isn't set for the next deadline, Hutchison says they are looking to host three or four more property bids. As an incentive the city is offering single family home plans to buyers free of charge.