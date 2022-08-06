PADUCAH- A celebration got underway this weekend in Paducah paying tribute to African American Heritage.
The 8th of August is annually marked as Emancipation Day in several parts of West Kentucky, including Paducah.
Saturday's events included a parade that started on Broadway and continued to Robert Coleman Park.
"There's no place on earth that has a relationship like the people of Paducah and the 8th of August because everybody in Paducah comes home for the 8th of August," said Phillippa Houston. She was celebrating at the parade as part of her High School reunion, the Paducah Tilghman Class of 1972. They got a ride on a trolley as one of the dozens of groups participating.
"What's unique about Paducah and the 8th of August is it's a whole community involvement. Families come home and have family reunions around the 8th of August because they know they're not going to see they are not only going to see their family but everybody else's family too. Everybody is family," she said.
Of course, no parade is complete without a band.
"It's just something my family's always been a part of especially being a part of being a part of Paducah Tilghman, so as coaches we just love being a part of it," said Adriana Hughes.
Many local schools also took part.
"We are a community coming together and this is a part of that picture," said LaToya Bemberry of McNabb Elementary and Paducah Public Schools. "We are blessed we can play a part in it."
"I believe it shows Paducah is home to everybody and you're raised among families that care about each other," said Paducah Mayor George Bray. "That is something you take with you your whole life. Paducah is important to everybody and it just shows what community is all about."
Events continue through Monday.
Sunday there's a celebration which will take place in Robert Coleman Park from 1 PM until dusk.
Then, a Salute to Gospel at 4 pm at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.
Monday there will be an Emancipation Breakfast at the W.C. Young Community Center.