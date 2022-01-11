PADUCAH — In a 5 to 0 vote Tuesday the Paducah City Commission voted in favor of an annexation incentive plan. The goal is to attract commercial, industrial and residential developments into the city from McCracken County.
The plan incentives include a property tax rebate that would reimburse a property owner the real estate property tax revenues collected for five years. Another incentive is free basic sanitation service for up to one year up to $10,000. Also, there's a one-time, lump-sum payment to the property owner equal to closing costs with a cap of $1,000 with the explicit intent to sell the property once it is in the city limits. Other possible incentives people might find attractive include fire and police services.
Tuesday night, Paducah Mayor George Bray stressed that this is a voluntary annexation plan.
"Our focus is on voluntary annexations with voluntary being the key word. You know, any goal that we have is very aspirational, and it's really intended to just make sure that the planning department has focus on this area and there's people out there that are specifically interested in being annexed into the city because of city services," Bray said.
The same day of the vote, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer penned an open letter to Bray opposing the plan. The letter reads, in part:
"The county receives revenue from property located within the county. It receives property tax from residential property owners. It receives property tax, payroll tax, and some net profits tax from commercial property in the county. If the city implements a policy designed to annex county property into the city, the county then loses that revenue and the city gains it. Simply put, the city targeting a goal of taking a set minimum number of county properties from our tax rolls will cause us to lose substantial revenue, and it will occur just as we are beginning to make headway in our financial position that has been in poor condition for many years."
Clymer said his concern is that the city has set a goal of a minimum number of annexations, and he didn't want this policy to impact the excellent relationship between the city and county.
"I would just point out that the relationship between the city and county right now is probably at an all-time high. At least as I recall, and that's what we intend for it to continue and we're going to communicate extremely well through anything that we do going forward," Bray said during Tuesday's meeting.
Read Clymer's full letter to Bray:
Download the document below to see Tuesday night's city commission meeting packet. The ordinance for the annexation plan begins on page 18.