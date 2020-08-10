City of Paducah

PADUCAH — In June, the field of candidates for Paducah's commission race revealed 8 candidates vying to fill up to four city commission seats. Voters will have the chance to decide between eight candidates in the November General Election. The candidates are incumbent Paducah City Commissioner Sandra Wilson, former Paducah commissioner Carol Gault, former Paducah Main Street director Melinda Winchester, Lakilia Bedeau, David Guess, Raynarldo Henderson, Mike Reed, and Robert Shy. 

As part of WPSD Local 6’s Decision 2020 coverage, we are focusing time and resources on elements aimed at providing voters details on the candidates’ platforms. The initiative is to ensure Paducah residents are the best informed voters possible before heading to the polls. 

Candidates were emailed a questionnaire on a range of topics and given eight days to complete it. All candidates successfully filled out the questionnaire and returned it. Viewers will find each candidate’s answers to the 20-item questionnaire in the documents below. It is important to note that WPSD Local 6 made no edits or modifications to each candidate’s answers. Viewers will read word for word what each candidate wrote and precisely how each candidate responded. Additionally, each candidate was made aware that the answers to the questionnaire would be posted publicly on our digital platforms.
 
 

