PADUCAH — The City of Paducah Compost Facility is currently accepting brush, leaves, and yard debris from city residents.
There is no charge for this service; however a photo identification with a current city address is required.
The compost facility is not accepting brush, leaves, or yard debris from commercial contractors or non-city resident.
The compost facility, located at 1560 North 8th street, also sells compost by the bucket load and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The facility has several composts to chose from:
- Premium Compost – $20 per two-yard bucket load
- Wood Chip Compost (not as homogeneous as premium) – $5 per bucket load.
The city says an approximately two-yard bucket load fills the back of most pick-up trucks.
The facility is also selling raw wood chips for $10 per bucket load.
For the safety of the employees and public due to the COVID-19 situation, customers must adhere to the following guidelines:
- Remain in vehicle at all times.
- Provide on a piece of paper your name and address to be dropped in a bin upon entering the compost yard.
- Provide exact amount for purchase. Cash or check only (make checks out to the City of Paducah). No change will be provided.
- Receipts provided by request only.
For more information about the Compost Facility, visit www.paducahky.gov or call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.