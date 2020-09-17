compost.jpg

PADUCAH — The City of Paducah Compost Facility is currently accepting brush, leaves, and yard debris from city residents. 

There is no charge for this service; however a photo identification with a current city address is required. 

The compost facility is not accepting brush, leaves, or yard debris from commercial contractors or non-city resident. 

The compost facility, located at 1560 North 8th street, also sells compost by the bucket load and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The facility has several composts to chose from:

  • Premium Compost – $20 per two-yard bucket load
  • Wood Chip Compost (not as homogeneous as premium) – $5 per bucket load. 

The city says an approximately two-yard bucket load fills the back of most pick-up trucks. 

The facility is also selling raw wood chips for $10 per bucket load. 

For the safety of the employees and public due to the COVID-19 situation, customers must adhere to the following guidelines:

  • Remain in vehicle at all times.
  • Provide on a piece of paper your name and address to be dropped in a bin upon entering the compost yard.
  • Provide exact amount for purchase.  Cash or check only (make checks out to the City of Paducah).  No change will be provided.
  • Receipts provided by request only.

For more information about the Compost Facility, visit www.paducahky.gov or call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.

