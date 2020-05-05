Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SUSTAINED NORTHWEST WINDS AROUND 15 MPH, WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS OF 20 TO 25 MPH. * WHERE...ALL OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, AND MUCH OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. * WHEN...THE HIGHEST WIND SPEEDS WILL BE DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES AND WATERWAYS WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&