PADUCAH – The City of Paducah Compost Facility reopened to the public May 5 on a reduced schedule.
The facility, located at 1560 North 8th Street, has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The facility sell compost by the bucket load and will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
The City says the compost facility has premium compost available for $20 per two-yard bucket load and wood chip compost for $5 per bucket load.
The City says the compost facility is also selling raw wood chips for $10 per bucket load, while supplies last.
However, there are safety guidelines that employees and the public should follow:
- Remain in vehicle at all times.
- Write your name and address on a piece of paper to be dropped in a bin upon entering the compost yard.
- Provide exact amount for purchase. Cash or check only (make checks out to the City of Paducah). No change will be provided.
- Receipts will be provided by request only.
The City says at this time, the facility is NOT accepting brush, leaves, or yard debris from contractors or residents.
For more information about the Compost Facility, visit www.paducahky.gov or call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.