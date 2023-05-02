PADUCAH — Paducah's compost facility on North 8th Street is temporarily closing until further notice for routine brush grinding, the city announced in a Tuesday release.
During their usual operating hours — Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. — the facility accepts brush, leaves, and yard debris from city residents at no cost to them. Contractors and McCracken County residents can utilize the facility for a fee.
When supplies are available, the facility also sells compost and wood chips by the bucket-load.
For more information about the compost facility, click here.