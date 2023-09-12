PADUCAH — The Paducah Compost Facility will be closed temporarily starting on Thursday due to routine brush grinding work, the city of Paducah has announced.
The facility is at 1560 North 8th St. The city said the closure will begin on Sept. 14 and continue until further notice.
Paducah's Public Works Department usually operates the facility from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. When the facility is in operation, Paducah residents can drop off brush, leaves and yard debris there, free. Contractors and people who live outside the city limits can also use the facility, but they have to pay a fee.
The city said people can also usually buy premium compost, wood chip compost and raw wood chips at the facility by the bucket load.
For more information or to inquire about product availability, call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.