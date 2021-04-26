PADUCAH — The Paducah Compost Facility is closed to the public Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27. The city says the closure is due to an unexpected equipment issue.
The compost facility, run by the public works department, accepts brush, leaves and yard debris for free from anyone who lives in Paducah.
You can also buy compost and wood chips by the bucketload.
The facilit's regular schedule is 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
If you have questions about the facility, you can call the Paducah Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.