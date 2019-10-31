PADUCAH — Upkeep of Paducah's stormwater system costs money, and the city is looking at new options to fund maintenance. A monthly fee proposed earlier this year would have been $6.13 for individuals, and would have been even more for businesses.
"The impact it was going to have on some of our larger industrial businesses, as well as our larger retail operations, that type of thing."Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt says. "Because it was based on the square footage of the facilities."
The proposed fee would have generated $2.7 million every year. Arndt says the city is considering increasing the insurance premium tax as a way for funding instead.
"If we did the insurance premium tax, we would be looking at 1%. That's the discussion we've been having internally," Arndt says. "No decision's been made. Nothing's been talked about formally, just internal conversations about this off and on for the last several months. That would generate $700,000."
He says the sinkhole at Kentucky Oaks Mall is an example of why these systems need to be checked, because they can cause public safety issues.
"Public safety is why we're here — making sure that the streets are safe to travel on, making sure that the sidewalks are safe to travel on, and that the storm sewers don't collapse and there's a big hole in the middle of the road or sidewalk," Arndt says.
Although increasing the insurance premium tax would not generate as much money, Arndt says it's important to consider options to help fix the problem. He says the city would need to make a decision by March for the funding to go into effect by July 2020.