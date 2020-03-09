PADUCAH -- With more cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center is taking precautions to ensure visitors are safe during upcoming events.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday evening that two more people tested positive for coronavirus. The cases are in Harrison and Fayette counties. This is in addition to the previous four cases in the state, bringing the total to six.
While there are no confirmed cases in west Kentucky, the staff at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center has been in contact with the health department and city officials to get the latest information on the virus.
Michelle Campbell, executive director of the convention and expo center, said she was also on a call with the American Quilter's Society Monday morning to review their procedures, since the quilt show will take place there April 22-25. In addition to the quilt show, the Posh Magazine Home and Garden Show will take place at the expo center March 20-21.
Campbell said both events will go on as scheduled, and no vendors have backed out.
To keep visitors at those events safe, Campbell said her staff will post signs throughout the building, reminding people the best ways to wash their hands and prevent the spread of germs. They are also working to obtain hand-sanitizing stations that would be placed throughout the building.
In addition, during the quilt show, there will be hand washing stations located where the outdoor food tents are, Campbell said.
"Before they eat or after they eat, they can go ahead and wash their hands outside to make it just a little easier," said Campbell.
Furthermore, Campbell said housekeeping crews will be frequently cleaning and sanitizing door handles, elevator buttons, and other frequently-touched surfaces during the course of both events.
"If you're not sick, to attend it. Keep your hands washed. Make sure that if you have little ones, that their hands are washed," Campbell said. "I think just being on top of the cleanliness and making sure you're doing your due diligence, I think for the most part people are safe."
Paducah city leaders said they are also closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak. The public is invited to attend the city commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at city hall, where Lindsey Cunningham, the epidemiologist at the Purchase District Health Department, will give updates on the virus.
If you cannot go to the meeting, you can watch it live here: https://youtu.be/2bfIinbnYCQ.
The McCracken County School District is keeping up with the coronavirus situation as well. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Steve Carter said the district will continue to work with local and state health department officials. Principals and teachers will also be talking with students about the virus, and cleaning crews are often cleaning and sanitizing frequently-touched surfaces.