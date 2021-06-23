PADUCAH- What typically comes to mind when you think of the Paducah Convention and Expo Center? You might say private events, banquets, or award presentations, but what about sports? Indoor sports tournaments will be playing a huge role in the convention and expo center's revenue stream next year.
Last year the McCracken County Fiscal Court bought portable courts to install at the expo center to allow indoor tournaments to be held there. 149 event days have been held at the convention and expo center from September 2020 to May 2021, with around 42,000 people total attending events.
Volleyball and basketball are the two sports they'll be focusing on bringing in tournaments for. Paducah Convention and Expo Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell says about 80% of their revenue during the past year is from hosting tournaments.
"We've had the luxury thanks to county support that we've put in these courts," Campbell said. "They've really been the saving grace for us, and I know that have been an economic impact with restaurants and hotels, so it's really been a saving grace overall."
She admits it's not something a convention center would typically focus on. However, there's a reason why it's so crucial for them this year.
"A lot of that has to do with the pandemic. Just transitioning out of the pandemic there's going to be a recovery mode for meetings, and conventions, and trade shows, all of it," Campbell said.
Her expectations are high, especially as tourism is starting to pick back up.
"The work that we have done in the past, we're going to see it all this year. Our concessions, our catering business, our sports, this year we're able to incorporate all of the services that we've been building up the last three or four years," Campbell said. "They're all going to come together, hopefully no pandemic, that we'll be able to use them this year."
The ultimate goal is to advertise tournaments for indoor and outdoor sports, as discussions continue for the proposed outdoor sports . Campbell says having a cohesive marketing strategy between the convention center, the Paducah Convention & Visitor's Bureau, and the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission is essential to making the most out of the facilities.
Paducah and McCracken County leaders will meet at the convention center Thursday night at 5 p.m. They'll be discussing the outdoor sports complex and Paducah E-911 center. Both are set to be joint projects between the city and the county.