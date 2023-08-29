PADUCAH — Bids to repair or replace the Paducah McCracken County Convention Center roof will open Wednesday, and the convention center board discussed that project on Tuesday, along with what to do with the dome pavilion, which is nearing the end of its life expectancy.
The top priority for board members was AQS QuiltWeek, which is held each year in the convention center and the temporary structure that is the dome pavilion.
Board members said they are optimistic about the roof project.
Convention Center Board Vice Chairman Bill Bartleman said seven contractors showed up at a pre-bid meeting. The board anticipates at least four or five will submit bids.
"We're confident it will come in at a reasonable price. Under $2 million would be great. Under $1.5 million would be better. We have no idea what it's going to come in at, but we're confident that it'll be competitive,” said Bartleman.
Bartleman said recent severe weather weakened the structure of the roof even more than it was before. Bartleman said replacement and repair is needed, especially for AQS QuiltWeek.
"This is a huge step to replace the roof,” said Bartleman. “The roof, some of it is 20, 30 years old, and it's just a huge advancement and needed to be done years ago, but again, there were elements beyond our control."
Bartleman said contractors should be finished with their work on the convention center roof by next QuiltWeek.
The McCracken County Fiscal, of which Bartleman is also a member, expected to hold a special meeting on Sept. 6 in hopes of approving a contractor for that project.
Board members also discussed their concerns about the dome pavilion.
"What do we do with the space that the dome consists of?” Convention Center Board Chairman Mark Whitlow said. “The dome is about ready to call it quits. It's much beyond its normal life. Every time we erect the dome, we have to do significant repairs."
There are several options the board has with the dome. The first is buying a new dome for $375,000. The second is to erect a new building in place of the dome for $5 million. The final option would be for QuiltWeek to downsize and not use an extra space for the event's activities.