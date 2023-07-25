PADUCAH — The next AQS QuiltWeek isn't until next year. But Tuesday, the Paducah-McCracken Convention Center Board took steps toward preparation and talked about 2025 contract negotiations, as the current contract ends this year.
Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell said the goal is to break even on expenses and revenue. Every year, the convention center loses money on AQS QuiltWeek.
Local 6 also talked with Convention Center Board Chair Mark Whitlow, who asked board members during the meeting if he could meet with no more than two people at a time about AQS contract negotiations.
We asked Whitlow about letting the public in on those discussions.
He said it's not a violation of open meetings law if no more than three people meet a time.
Whitlow said if there's not a quorum, then they can have a conversation.
Also Tuesday, the board talked about the repair or replacement of the convention center roof and another big hurdle for the center: the dome pavilion.
Thousands upon thousands gather every year at the convention center for AQS QuiltWeek, and negotiations for the contract starting 2025 between AQS and the center have started.
"They're just now starting to look at what we currently have, what needs to be changed, what works, what doesn't work, so they can start the process of negotiating for the next one," Campbell said.
Regarding the dome pavilion, the convention center board said right now the material is worn and past its life expectancy. The solution may be to have it replaced.
Overall, the board is prioritizing QuiltWeek because of its benefit to the community.
"We appreciate the economic impact that the show has," said Campbell. "We don't want to hinder that. We definitely want to keep the show here. We want it to grow and be vibrant."
Another focus was the center's roof.
This week, county leaders will also discuss whether it needs to be repaired or replaced.
"The meeting on Thursday I know is with the architect, and they're trying to nail down some of the details about what has to be done, the extent of the work that has to be done," said Campbell.
Board members also talked transportation, specifically the need for it between hotels and the convention center.
They said there are currently no shuttles, and no Ubers or taxis between the locations.
Below is the copy of the contract between AQS and the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center from 2020 to 2024.