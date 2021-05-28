PADUCAH — Paducah is getting a new dog park. Tuesday, Independence Park will close for a few days to install fencing to divide the park into two areas.
One area will be a dog park that will have a holding space that will allow dogs and owners to enter the park without letting dogs out.
The city will also add seating and trash cans.
Paducah is applying for a $25,000 grant to add a water fountain for the dogs. The city says the funding from the 2021 PetSafe Bark for Your Park Grant would be used to install the fountain, a water meter and line and other improvements.
The park is at the intersection of Jackson Street and Lone Oak Road.