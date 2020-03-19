PADUCAH — Community groups in the Local 6 area are making sure the most vulnerable people get the food they need.
Paducah Cooperative Ministries held a drive-thru food pickup service for senior citizens on Thursday.
PCM gives hundreds of seniors on their list food twice a month. Seniors usually pick their meals inside the building. Executive Director Heidi Suhrheinrich said, with older adults at high risk for COVID-19, they're limiting contact and getting their meals inside the car.
"We want to respect that and figure out ways to protect them," Suhrheinrich said. "But all of our families are so important and so valuable. So, we are still learning every day how to do our job the best we can."
PCM feeds about 400 seniors every two weeks with staples like peanut butter and canned goods.
Sally Michelson with Community Kitchen said they're also taking precautions with how they feed people. People are picking up their sack lunches and taking their meals to-go.
"If anyone cannot afford to go to the grocery, cannot get to the grocery because of transportation, or cannot even go through the drive-thru because they do not have the financial aid, we are here for them," Michelson said.
Suhrheinrich said they are looking to increase funding in their budgets to help feed more people in the future.
If you're 60 or older and want to be put on the list for the food program, call PCM. The next distribution for seniors will be April 16.